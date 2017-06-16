Citizens have 19 designs to choose from for City of Columbia flag

The City of Columbia wants a new flag. So the Columbia Design League and One Columbia for Arts and History are working on designing a new flag.

The Design League and One Columbia teamed up with the North American Vexillological Association to come up with 19 finalist designs from which the new flag will be selected. According to the Flag Institute of Great Britain, Vexillology is "the scientific study of flags and related emblems."

City residents are asked to review the designs and provide numerical ratings for their favorites. Comments are also welcome.

Click here to see the designs and submit a vote. Ratings and comments will be collected through July 10. Based on the comments and ratings, a jury will make its recommendation to Columbia City Council.

