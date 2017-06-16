Midlands cleaning up from thunderstorm damage

People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up from damage left behind by thunderstorms Thursday night and early Friday.

In Kershaw County, several trees were reported down but it doesn't appear anyone was hurt. A trampoline slammed into a tree and several trees were uprooted. One tree actually took out a camper.

The National Weather service said it's likely the damage came from a downburst or straight-line winds.

And with heavy rain, we see flooding in parts of Columbia. Water rose in the usual places, including Five Points and at Main and Whaley Streets. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Columbia, which expired at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

As much as 2.85 inches of rain fell at Columbia Owens Airport.

The storms knocked out power to some areas. As many as 1,700 people were without power early Friday morning. Most of the power has been restored.

There's a chance for more storms in the forecast Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

