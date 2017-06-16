More storms likely Friday

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be part of the forecast the next several days and the atmosphere remains unsettled.

Look for more widespread showers and storms today and tomorrow as a small disturbance enhances storm development. Some storms could be severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe weather.

Daytime highs will top out in the lower 90s before the storms develop.

Friday: Areas of patchy fog this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain. Highs lower 90s

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight. Lows near 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain. High near 90°

Father’s Day Sunday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°

Be sure to download the WIS First Alert Weather App to get weather updates on your smart phone.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.