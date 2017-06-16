More storms likely Friday

Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be part of the forecast the next several days and the atmosphere remains unsettled.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.More >>
