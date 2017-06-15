Paez's Blasts Send Columbia into First Place

There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.More >>
A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.More >>
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning that was issued for two counties in the Midlands.More >>
The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning that was issued for two counties in the Midlands.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>