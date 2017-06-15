FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kershaw County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kershaw County.

The warning is expected to last until 7:30 p.m. tonight. Officials said the storm is currently moving west at 10 miles per hour.

The storm may produce wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

If you see any storm damage, you are urged to report it to your local law enforcement agency.

