FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kershaw County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kershaw County.
The warning is expected to last until 7:30 p.m. tonight. Officials said the storm is currently moving west at 10 miles per hour.
The storm may produce wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.
If you see any storm damage, you are urged to report it to your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.