FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warning extended in the Midlands

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning that was issued for two counties in the Midlands.

The warning issued for Lexington and Richland County will now stay in effect until 1:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, West Columbia SC, Dentsville SC until 1:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/llORyGdAa0 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 16, 2017

Officials say up to one inch of rain has already fallen in the area, but another one or two inches could fall during this time in the areas named.

Just stepped out the door and saw this! Whew! Lot of rain, wind and lightning tonight. Your First Alert Forecast is coming up at 11 @wis10 pic.twitter.com/EISBxrCYme — Dominic Brown WIS (@DominicBrownTV) June 16, 2017

Flooding could be seen around Maxcy Gregg Park, the intersection of Pickens and Blossom Street, the intersection of Main and Whaley Streets, and the Five Points area.

Motorists are urged not to travel through flooded areas.

Storms have also caused some damage in Kershaw County.

WIS has received reports of downed trees in the area as well as power outages in Lugoff.

Power outages continue for parts of #KershawCounty. Several traffic lights out on Main St in #Lugoff @wis10 pic.twitter.com/aREg3CYc0A — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) June 16, 2017

At this point, we have not received word on how long it will take crews to restore power in the area.

