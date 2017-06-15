150 mph motorcycle pursuit on I-20 ends with one man arrested, another hospitalized

One man is facing a slew of charges and another will be arrested once he gets out of the hospital after a Kershaw County deputy had to chase them after clocking them going 115 mph on Interstate 20 over the weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Thomas Edward Carraway, III of Sumter engaged in a high speed chase with a traffic officer very early Saturday morning after a deputy attempted to stop him and another motorcyclist, later identified as 24-year-old Marco Lorenzo Johnson, near Elgin.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. the officer clocked Carraway and Johnson heading eastbound toward Florence. When the deputy pulled out and attempted to stop the motorcycles, they fled at a very high rate of speed, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said.

As the two motorcyclists continued to drive away, one of them attempted to get off of I-20 at the US 601 exit. The deputy called out that he thought that motorcyclist, later identified as Johnson, had wrecked. A second deputy who was not far behind checked on and confirmed that Johnson did crash at exit 92.

The original pursuing deputy continued to chase Carraway whose speed exceeded 150 mph, Matthews said. Carraway eventually stopped near mile marker 101 and was arrested without further incident. During Carraway’s arrest, the deputy found a small quantity of marijuana in a compartment under the motorcycle seat, according to the sheriff

Carraway was charged with speeding in excess of 25 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension (3rd) offense, failure to stop for a blue light and habitual offender.

Carraway was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and has been released on bond. “The public should be relieved to know that this repeat offender is already out of jail and back on the street,” Matthews said. “Maybe a little jail time would do him some good since leniency has done nothing to make him change his ways.”

Johnson, who lives in Dalzell, will be arrested after he recuperates from the injuries he received when he wrecked.

Carraway has previously been arrested for grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen goods, DUI, open container, public disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving under suspension, breach of peace, threatening the life of a public official, contempt of magistrates, court, strong arm robbery and giving false information, Matthews said.

