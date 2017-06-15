False shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near Colum - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

False shots fired call leads to heavy police presence near Columbia College

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department says a false call about possible shots fired near Columbia College led to a heavy police presence in the area.

CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said police received the call around noon Thursday but quickly determined the call was a false alarm after investigating the area on Columbia College Drive. 

No word on any arrests made in connection to the false call.

