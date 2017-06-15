Ex-SC governor: Trump 'partially' to blame for rhetoric that led to shooting

Congressman Mark Sanford said President Donald Trump is "partially" responsible for the rhetoric "unleashed" in the nation that appears to have caused a congressman to be shot on Wednesday.More >>
A plan to attract visitors to the South Carolina State House has hit an unexpected hurdle.More >>
South Carolina is making some strides when it comes to the well-being of children, a new report said, but there is still plenty of work to be done.More >>
York County election officials say this is the first time in York County's history that a special election is held on a Congressional level.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
