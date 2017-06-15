WATCH LIVE: Press conference underway for escaped inmates accuse - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: Press conference underway for escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly