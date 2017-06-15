Richland deputies arrest alleged phone thief masquerading as fast food restaurant employee

The scope of the Russia investigation now in the hands of a special counsel might be widening.More >>
The scope of the Russia investigation now in the hands of a special counsel might be widening.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.More >>
A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A Richland 2 science teacher placed on leave after officials say he e-mailed a link containing child pornography using a school-issued laptop reportedly claimed to the recipient that his computer had been hacked.More >>
A Richland 2 science teacher placed on leave after officials say he e-mailed a link containing child pornography using a school-issued laptop reportedly claimed to the recipient that his computer had been hacked.More >>