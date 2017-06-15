Teacher charged with child porn claims he was 'hacked'

A Richland 2 science teacher placed on leave after officials say he e-mailed a link containing child pornography using a school-issued laptop reportedly claimed to the recipient that his computer had been hacked.

In a Richland County Sheriff's Department incident report, deputies were called to Summit Parkway Middle School on May 25 after a teacher said she received child pornography in an e-mail.

The teacher said she had been in touch with Sean Maly about a video presentation that students created and she wanted a link to it.

Instead, the teacher received a link to a Tumblr account featuring child pornography. The teacher told deputies she responded to Maly immediately and asked what it was that she received. Maly, according to the report, told the teacher that the e-mail wasn't him and that he had been hacked.

The next day, according to the incident report, the teacher asked Maly if he had reported the incident to the school's IT manager and Maly said he hadn't.

Maly, the report said, instead told the teacher he figured out exactly what happened and took care of it himself. The report also said Maly suggested to the other teacher that she should just delete the e-mail.

Maly was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. His work laptop and other devices have been confiscated as part of the investigation.

Richland 2 spokeswoman Libby Roof said Maly has been placed on leave while the investigation is being conducted.

"The district and school administration is in full cooperation with law enforcement’s investigation," Roof said.

Maly, according to the district's website, lists himself as a major in the U.S. Army with 28 years of military service with stops in Korea, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and the southwest border.

Additional charges could be filed against Maly, according to the sheriff's department.

