Teacher charged with child porn claims he was 'hacked'

There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
The scope of the Russia investigation now in the hands of a special counsel might be widening.More >>
The scope of the Russia investigation now in the hands of a special counsel might be widening.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.More >>
A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A Richland 2 science teacher placed on leave after officials say he e-mailed a link containing child pornography using a school-issued laptop reportedly claimed to the recipient that his computer had been hacked.More >>
A Richland 2 science teacher placed on leave after officials say he e-mailed a link containing child pornography using a school-issued laptop reportedly claimed to the recipient that his computer had been hacked.More >>