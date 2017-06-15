LIVE NOW: Aerialist Erendira Wallenda will hang over Niagara Fal - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE NOW: Aerialist Erendira Wallenda will hang over Niagara Falls by her teeth

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson). Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda and her husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson). Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda and her husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.
NEW YORK (WIS) -

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly