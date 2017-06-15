Six officers rescued following prison riot over inmate's cell phone

Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.

The 611-inmate prison devolved into bedlam after officers discovered one of the inmates was using a cell phone in the prison.

When the officers attempted to confiscate the phone from the inmate, other inmates began to rally around him and fought back. Six officers barricaded themselves inside one of the dorms due to the resulting inmate uprising.

Corrections Department spokesman Bryan Stirling said inmates began destroying dorms and setting fires in the prison yard.

Edgefield County SWAT and Aiken County SWAT made it inside the prison and were able to rescue all six officers.

No inmates were injured.

