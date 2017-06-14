Former Lexington standout, USC pitcher Reagan taken by Oakland A’s in MLB Draft

South Carolina pitcher Josh Reagan was about to go for a run to relieve the stress from waiting to hear his name in the MLB Draft.

The thing is the Gamecocks reliever had already gone for a run, but this second attempt seemed to do the trick.

“All my buddies are texting me and I was like ‘What’s going on?’” Reagan recalled. “And (Wil) Crowe runs out and goes ‘Josh, you just got drafted.’ And I just started losing my mind. I was freaking out. Everybody ran out there and we were jumping at each other. That was really a cool feeling.”

The Oakland Athletics’ 15th-round selection was 6-2 this season in 27 appearances with a 2.72 earned run average. Reagan struck out 51 strikeouts while holding batters to a .238 average. In his career with the Gamecocks, Reagan accrued a 14-6 record and 13 saves.

For Reagan, his time at Lexington and USC has done everything to prepare him for the next step in his career.

“Hard work pays off,” Reagan said. “I’m a testament to that because I’m not the most talented, but anybody can work hard and that’s what got me where I am today. Obviously, I’ve had a bunch of great coaches in my past that have led me up to this moment. It’s helped me out greatly, and a bunch of good teammates. I can’t thank them enough for getting me where I am today.”

Now, Reagan is ready to take the next step and he’s ready to take his work ethic to the next level.

“I would tell them you’re going to get somebody’s who’s going to work their a** off, that’s going to give you everything he’s got,” Reagan said. “I’m definitely not the most talented. I’ll work as hard as the next guy and he’ll (do) anything he has to do to move up the ranks and to win some ball games for them.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.