Lexington deputies search for woman in connection to car theft at local dealership

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman connected to the theft of a Dodge truck from a dealership.

Deputies say on May 27, the woman drove a red Camry to a dealership in the 2500 block of Charleston Highway in West Columbia. A male who was the passenger in her car then stole the truck from the dealership.

The unidentified woman and man were both caught on surveillance images.

Do you know this woman? She drove a red Camry to a car dealership. Her male passenger stole a Dodge truck that was for sale. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/uIr28KAJEL — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 14, 2017

Anyone who may recognize either of the two is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.