SC Supreme Court to hear Penny Tax case

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Utility bills could soon be on the rise for City of Columbia customers if city council votes yes.More >>
Utility bills could soon be on the rise for City of Columbia customers if city council votes yes.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
A long-simmering tax dispute between Richland County and the South Carolina Department of Revenue is now under consideration by the state's highest court.More >>
A long-simmering tax dispute between Richland County and the South Carolina Department of Revenue is now under consideration by the state's highest court.More >>
Tami Pagan expects better. Her children take the bus to school, and she said that’s the reason they show up late to class a lot.More >>
Tami Pagan expects better. Her children take the bus to school, and she said that’s the reason they show up late to class a lot.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 6 in Richland County has been arrested in Waco, Texas.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 6 in Richland County has been arrested in Waco, Texas.More >>