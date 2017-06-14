Midlands man wanted in attempted murder case detained in Texas

Multiple agencies, including the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Office, assisted in locating 31-year-old Javaris Mitchell. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 6 in Richland County has been arrested in Waco, Texas.

Multiple agencies, including the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Office, assisted in locating 31-year-old Javaris Mitchell. Mitchell will be extradited back to South Carolina and will face an attempted murder charge.

Deputies say Mitchell shot another man multiple times after the two were involved in a verbal altercation.

He will be transported to the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center once he is back on South Carolina.

