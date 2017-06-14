Man charged in crash involving stolen truck

CPD announced the arrest of a man who crashed a stolen truck Tuesday.

John L. Griffin is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, property crimes, and reckless driving. Griffin is accused of operating a stolen 2002 Nissan Frontier and wrecking it at the 2300 block of Fontaine Road.

Griffin was allegedly speeding before crashing into a tree. Griffin was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital for his injuries. After being released from a local hospital, Griffin was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The truck was stolen from the 5800 block of Farrow Road and investigators continue to determine the identity of the initial thief.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

