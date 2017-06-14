Questions surround popular Midlands musician's death following domestic dispute

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 6 in Richland County has been arrested in Waco, Texas.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday, June 6 in Richland County has been arrested in Waco, Texas.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Three Orangeburg County men have been arrested and linked to a number of burglaries and larcenies.More >>
Three Orangeburg County men have been arrested and linked to a number of burglaries and larcenies.More >>
The Mirons had already prepared themselves to care for a special needs child, so when talk of building their family turned to adoption, they considered adopting a child with special needs.More >>
The Mirons had already prepared themselves to care for a special needs child, so when talk of building their family turned to adoption, they considered adopting a child with special needs.More >>
If it werent' for the heroism of two Capitol Police officers, the tragedy would have been far worse, the president said.More >>
If it weren't for the heroism of two Capitol Police officers, the tragedy would have been far worse, the president said.More >>