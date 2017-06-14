Questions surround popular Midlands musician's death following domestic dispute

A popular Midlands musician has died from injuries suffered during an early morning incident at the home of his former girlfriend, but investigators are still unsure about the exact cause of death.

This incident happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 500 block of Hiller Road in the Chapin area just a short distance from the Richland-Lexington County line. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says this is a case of domestic violence.

Richland County sheriff's investigators believe 53-year-old Keith Dominick- leader of The Keith Dominick Band - was involved in a dispute with a woman he'd been seeing up until a couple of months ago when the relationship ended.

They say after attempts to contact her, Dominick showed up early Wednesday morning at her home on Hiller Road, armed with a handgun. Reports indicate Dominick broke a window trying to enter the home and in doing so, severely cut his arm. Once inside and bleeding heavily, the couple struggled and the gun fell to the floor. During the altercation, the victim reportedly took a cord or cable of some sort and wrapped it around Dominick's neck.

Sheriff's deputies found him unresponsive when they arrived.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts stated that Keith Dominick died as a result of a combination of blood loss and strangulation. Watts also stated that Dominick's death is being ruled a justifiable homicide in light of the circumstances surrounding the case.

