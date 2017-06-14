Body recovered from Lake Marion after boating accident

A family is devastated after a day of fishing turns deadly. Search efforts were underway late Tuesday night at Packs Landing on Lake Marion after one boater went overboard.

Officials with Sumter Fire said they faced difficult conditions that got in the way of recovery efforts Tuesday night, including low lighting and a fast current. Once crews returned Wednesday morning, it took less than two hours to find 27-year-old Marquille Miller.

The call for the boating accident came in around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Family members say Marquille, along with his son and other family and friends were enjoying a day on the water when the boat hit something, sending Marquille into the water.

Search efforts wrapped up around midnight Wednesday and picked up again around 9:00 AM. Marquille’s body was found shortly after, around 10:30 am.

“Anytime he’s off, he’s fishing. Like, that’s all he really loved to do. It was his thing. Me and him we did it coming up together from little boys up until now. I was hoping that they would just find him just hanging on somewhere for his dear life just to come home,” says Stanley Green, the victim’s best friend.

Officials say the dive team was able to locate the body this morning, mostly due to the help of sonar equipment.

Rescue crews are reminding families to always practice safety as you head out onto the water this Summer and that means life jackets every time.

