SC Congressman left baseball practice before shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC Congressman left baseball practice before shooting

Congressman Jeff Duncan (Source: Facebook) Congressman Jeff Duncan (Source: Facebook)
Shooting scene (Source: NBC) Shooting scene (Source: NBC)

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.

Duncan posted a message on his Facebook page moments after shots were fired at a ballfield in Alexandria, VA where Republican members of congress were practicing.

RELATED: Watch live coverage of the shooting.

"I am safe. I was at the Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an earlier meeting. I believe I saw the shooter and am in the process of giving a statement to the police. Please pray for my colleagues, I am unsure of their condition."

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among those shot, according to Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL. Brooks said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired."

Police say a person is in custody.

A representative for Congressman Joe Wilson says he was not at the ballfield Wednesday morning. Representative Trey Gowdy also was not there, his people said.

Congressman Tom Rice responded with this Tweet:

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott sent this Tweet after the shooting:

WIS and its Raycom partners have reached out to other members of South Carolina's Congressional delegation.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly