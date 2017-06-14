SC Congressman left baseball practice before shooting

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.

Duncan posted a message on his Facebook page moments after shots were fired at a ballfield in Alexandria, VA where Republican members of congress were practicing.

"I am safe. I was at the Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an earlier meeting. I believe I saw the shooter and am in the process of giving a statement to the police. Please pray for my colleagues, I am unsure of their condition."

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among those shot, according to Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL. Brooks said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired."

Police say a person is in custody.

A representative for Congressman Joe Wilson says he was not at the ballfield Wednesday morning. Representative Trey Gowdy also was not there, his people said.

Praying for @SteveScalise, his staff and @CapitolPolice. Thank you to our @CapitolPolice officers who protect us each and every day. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) June 14, 2017

Congressman Tom Rice responded with this Tweet:

Terrible news this morning. Praying for fellow House members, staff, Capitol Police & all others injured. Thankful for our first responders. — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) June 14, 2017

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott sent this Tweet after the shooting:

Praying for @SteveScalise and others injured...so thankful for Capitol Police officers who likely prevented more injuries this morning. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 14, 2017

WIS and its Raycom partners have reached out to other members of South Carolina's Congressional delegation.

