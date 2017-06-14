Columbia police investigate armed robbery at Maxcy Gregg Park

Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery at Maxcy Gregg Park Wednesday morning.

The victim told police she was walking in the 1700 block of Blossom Street at about 3:20 a.m. when three men approached her and offered her a ride. When she accepted, she told police one man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.

She gave up the purse and the men drove away. She walked to a nearby gas station and called 911. Police say she was not injured.

Although the park is not on the University of South Carolina campus, it is nearby, on Blossom Street near Pickens Street. Carolina Alert sent out these Tweets Wednesday morning:

CRIME ALERT

Armed robbery occurred at Maxcy Gregg Park. Three black males fled west bound on Blossom Street in a silver Pontiac. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) June 14, 2017

Update: After a thorough canvas, the suspects are not believed to be in the area. CPD continues to investigate the incident. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) June 14, 2017

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

