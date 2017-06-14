Firefighter recovering after being shocked while battling fire in Lugoff

A Lugoff firefighter is recovering after being injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning.

The firefighter suffered an electrical shock inside the home on Tremont Road. The firefighter was checked out at the hospital and released later in the morning.

Seven people, including three children, were in the home when the fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m Tuesday.

They were able to get out safely. Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray says the family was alerted by smoke alarms in the house, which he credits for everyone getting out okay.

Firefighters had to bring in water to the scene with tanker trucks.

Investigators say the fire started in the laundry room. A cause is still under investigation.

