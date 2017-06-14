Lower Richland Co. residents approve plan for dam repair

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the historic 2015 flood, about 100 voters in Hopkins will decide Tuesday how to repair and maintain a local dam.

Hopkins residents to vote on plan to rebuild dam damaged by flood

Residents in Hopkins have voted in favor of a referendum that would create a special taxing district to rebuild the dam on Lake Dogwood.

The dam was among dozens in South Carolina damaged in the historic flood of 2015.

Out of 110 registered voters, 49 ballots were casts: 33 voted yes, 15 voted no.

Lake Dogwood is a privately maintained residential lake that drained away after its dam broke.

Three similar measures were approved by people who live along Upper and Lower Rockyford, Cary and Beaver Dams.

