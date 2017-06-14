Lower Richland Co. residents approve plan for dam repair - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lower Richland Co. residents approve plan for dam repair

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Dam failure on Old Bluff Road (Source: Marcas Houtchings) Dam failure on Old Bluff Road (Source: Marcas Houtchings)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Residents in Hopkins have voted in favor of a referendum that would create a special taxing district to rebuild the dam on Lake Dogwood.

The dam was among dozens in South Carolina damaged in the historic flood of 2015. 

Mobile users, tap here to see photos of the historic flooding.

Out of 110 registered voters, 49 ballots were casts: 33 voted yes, 15 voted no. 

Lake Dogwood is a privately maintained residential lake that drained away after its dam broke. 

Three similar measures were approved by people who live along Upper and Lower Rockyford, Cary and Beaver Dams.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly