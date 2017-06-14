Make sure the car windows are up Wednesday

Almost right on cue, summer weather is here.

High pressure moves to the east the next few days allowing more Gulf moisture to move into the state and the lid that’s been placed on storm development will be gone and we’ll start to see more scattered late day thunderstorms. Some storms will produce very heavy rain. This pattern will start Wednesday then get in full swing by Thursday through the weekend.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s



Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon ending by midnight. Highs middle 90s



Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance 60%. Highs lower 90s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.