Make sure the car windows are up Wednesday

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department recovered more than a half a dozen items valued at $590,000 from multiple businesses. Now, deputies are looking to identify those responsible for taking the machinery.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced an arrest in the murder of a 43-year-old man who was shot to death in his home on April 8, 2017.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have confirmed one person has died in a boating accident in Sumter County Tuesday night.More >>
The Cherokee County Coroner was called to the scene of a fiery collision that had closed parts of I-85 Tuesday evening.More >>
A Lugoff firefighter is recovering after being injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning.More >>
Residents in Hopkins have voted in favor of a referendum that would create a special taxing district to rebuild the dam on Lake Dogwood.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster is ceremoniously signing a law that aims to slow down drivers in highway construction zones to protect workers.More >>
