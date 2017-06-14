SCDNR: One dead following boating accident in Sumter Co.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have confirmed one fatality following a boating accident in Sumter County

Authorities received the call around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night about the accident which took place on a river near Lake Marion.

SCDNR is leading the investigation. However, Ken Bell of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office did confirm that members of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office dive team were on the scene to assist with the search.

The dive team for #SumterCounty sheriffs office was called to the scene at around 8:30pm. Someone did enter water pic.twitter.com/Vwdc3XJTJ7 — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) June 14, 2017

SCDNR said the investigation is ongoing. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office dive team will return to the area at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning to resume the search.

