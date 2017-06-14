SCDNR: One dead following boating accident in Sumter Co.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Officials have suspended a search at Packs Landing until Wednesday morning after a boating accident took place in Sumter County.More >>
Officials have suspended a search at Packs Landing until Wednesday morning after a boating accident took place in Sumter County.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced an arrest in the murder of a 43-year-old man who was shot to death in his home on April 8, 2017.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced an arrest in the murder of a 43-year-old man who was shot to death in his home on April 8, 2017.More >>
Swing and a miss. She took her ball and went home. Or so we thought.More >>
Swing and a miss. She took her ball and went home. Or so we thought.More >>
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.More >>
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.More >>