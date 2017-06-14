Body of boater killed in Sumter Co. accident located

Department of Natural Resources investigators say the body of a boater who went missing in Sumter County on Tuesday has been recovered.

DNR officials say they received the call around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday about the accident which took place near a Lake Marion boat launch off Packs Landing Road.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the person who was recovered from the scene.

The SCDNR is leading the investigation. However, Ken Bell of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office did confirm that members of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office dive team were on the scene to assist with the search.

The dive team for #SumterCounty sheriffs office was called to the scene at around 8:30pm. Someone did enter water

The SCDNR said the investigation is ongoing.

