Body of boater killed in Sumter Co. accident located

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
If it werent' for the heroism of two Capitol Police officers, the tragedy would have been far worse, the president said.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery at Maxcy Gregg Park Wednesday morning.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
LIVE NOW: Suspect in custody following shooting at CA UPS facilityMore >>
Department of Natural Resources investigators say the body of a boater who went missing in Sumter County on Tuesday has been recovered.More >>
Politicians from the president to state governors have condemned the shooting at a GOP baseball practice and extended thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise.More >>
