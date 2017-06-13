Fireflies win streak ends with 5-4 loss to Greenville

Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More >>
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More >>
Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.More >>
Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.More >>
Columbia’s franchise-record nine-game win streak came to an end with a 5-4 loss to the Greenville Drive.More >>
Columbia’s franchise-record nine-game win streak came to an end with a 5-4 loss to the Greenville Drive.More >>
Wyatt Millard has been named the South Carolina Boys Soccer Player of the Year.More >>
Wyatt Millard has been named the South Carolina Boys Soccer Player of the Year.More >>
Surrounded by coaches, his girlfriend and his mother, Clemson pitcher Charlie Barnes got the call he’d been dreaming of from the day he began playing baseball.More >>
Surrounded by coaches, his girlfriend and his mother, Clemson pitcher Charlie Barnes got the call he’d been dreaming of from the day he began playing baseball.More >>