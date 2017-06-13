Deputies recover nearly $600K in stolen equipment

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department recovered more than a half a dozen items valued at $590,000 from multiple businesses. Now, deputies are looking to identify those responsible for taking the machinery.

“These items ranged from front-end loaders worth $200,000 each to a $5,000 dumpster,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re working with the Lexington Police Department to identify the people responsible for taking this equipment from business owners trying to make an honest living.”

Deputies were able to find a stolen front-end loader taken from the 5000 block of Platt Springs Road on Monday with the help of one of the victims. Deputies later found several pieces of work equipment in a field, according to an incident report.

Officials said most of the equipment has been returned to the owners.

