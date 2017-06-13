Man, 23, charged with murder of Columbia man during home break-in

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced an arrest in the murder of a 43-year-old man who was shot to death in his home on April 8, 2017.

Bouvia Sales is charged with murder, burglary, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He was formally charged on June 12. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Sales, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Marlin Butler, Sr., 43, during a home break-in.

Police went to Butler's home to investigate a break-in and found the door kicked in. Police entered the home and found Butler, Sr. dead.

The investigation shows that Sales reportedly broke into the home at 2353 Candwenn Court and stole clothing and a flat-screen TV. During the burglary, Butler, Sr. and his son returned home. Sales then allegedly shot and killed Butler, Sr. and then shot at his son, who was able to run away and call 911.

A key piece of evidence found in the home linked Sales to the crime, Holbrook said.

Chief Holbrook also said that Sales reportedly confessed to three other people regarding the crime.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.