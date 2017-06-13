Police: One seriously injured after stolen truck crashes into tree

The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a stolen truck was involved in a serious accident.

According to police, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree head-on near Farrow and Fontaine roads.

The driver was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

Traffic safety officials and officers are investigating.

