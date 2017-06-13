Gas line break disrupts traffic in parts of Cayce

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.
A gas line break is causing traffic to be re-routed in Cayce, according to the Department of Public Safety.
South Carolina is making some strides when it comes to the well-being of children, a new report said, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a stolen truck was involved in a serious accident.
A plan to attract visitors to the South Carolina State House has hit an unexpected hurdle.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she's alive today.
