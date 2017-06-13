Gas line break disrupts traffic in parts of Cayce

A gas line break caused traffic to be re-routed in Cayce, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Public safety officials say that incident happened at the 1400 block of Dunbar Road and it impacted the area from the Cayce Department of Public Safety Headquarters to Spires Gym -- the corner of Wilkinson and Dunbar Roads.

SCE&G workers are at the scene capped the leak.

