Group puts SC at middle of the pack when it comes to child well-being

South Carolina is making some strides when it comes to the well-being of children, a new report said, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation places South Carolina 33rd in the country for economic well-being, 37th in education, 34th in health, and 37th in family and community. The state is scored worse than it was in 2010 in two areas: young children not in school, and eighth graders not proficient in math.

On average, the group rates South Carolina 39th in the nation for child well-being. There were positive strides made since 2010, however.

The Children's Trust of South Carolina is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on the State House grounds with state Superintendent Molly Spearman to discuss the issues.

