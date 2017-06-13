The Weeknd announces Columbia concert date

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates on work detail in Putnam County have shot and killed two corrections officers and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Civic.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.More >>
South Carolina is making some strides when it comes to the well-being of children, a new report said, but there is still plenty of work to be done.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Eight months after an investigation into the City of Columbia's water department began, officials released several documents shedding light on customer billing complaints.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said 34 people, including some inmates in SC prisons, have been indicted after a State Grand Jury investigation into a statewide methamphetamine trafficking operating in the prison system.More >>
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist The Weeknd has announced a tour stop in Columbia later this year.More >>
The Columbia Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss arrests made in connection with two murders that were two years apart.More >>
