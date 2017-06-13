CPD holding news conference to discuss arrests in two murder cases

The Columbia Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss arrests made in connection with two different murders that were two years apart.

According to officials, the news conference will focus on a September 2015 murder on Budon Court and an April 2017 murder on Candwenn Court. Police officials have not said whether or not the two cases are related.

The September 2015 case revolved around the murder of Charles Kusko, who was found shot to death in his residence on Budon Court. No suspects were ever identified in this case.

Marlin Butler was found shot to death inside his home following what appeared to be a burglary in April 2017.

CPD will hold that news conference at 2:30 p.m.

