What can you buy without paying state tax this weekend? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC TAX-FREE WEEKEND

What can you buy without paying state tax this weekend?

SC Tax Free Weekend 2017 (Source: South Carolina Department of Revenue) SC Tax Free Weekend 2017 (Source: South Carolina Department of Revenue)
STATEWIDE (WIS) -

The dates for South Carolina’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend have been set. 

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have that information plus detailed lists of what will be (and won't be) exempt from the state's six percent sales tax right here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly