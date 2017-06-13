Hopkins residents to vote on plan to rebuild dam damaged by flood

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the historic 2015 flood, about 100 voters in Hopkins will decide Tuesday how to repair and maintain a local dam.

Residents will vote on a referendum that would create a special taxing district for rebuild the dam on Lake Dogwood.

Mobile users, tap here to see photos of the historic flooding.

Lake Dogwood is a privately-maintained residential lake that drained after its dam broke during the historic flood in 2015.

Three similar measure were already approved along Upper and Lower Rockyford, Cary and Beaver Dams.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.