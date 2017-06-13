Hopkins residents to vote on plan to rebuild dam damaged by flood

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a daycare van in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Free tacos today between 2 pm and 6 pm at any Taco Bell.More >>
Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.More >>
The snarky remark takes a swipe at the ongoing Russian scandals in the Trump administration while harking back to the vodka brand's origins.More >>
As we approach the two-year anniversary of the historic 2015 flood, about 100 voters in Hopkins will decide Tuesday how to repair and maintain a local dam.More >>
Eight months after an investigation into the City of Columbia's water department began, officials released several documents shedding light on customer billing complaints.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
