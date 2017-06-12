Crowe selected by Washington Nationals in MLB Draft

Another weekend starter for the Gamecocks has come off the board.

Wil Crowe was taken 65th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Crowe finished the year with a 6-5 overall record and a 3.41 earned run average. The junior out of Sevierville, Tenn., led the team with 90 strikeouts while walking just 31 batters this season.

A second-round pick in this year's draft, Crowe was taken by the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round back in 2013 before making his way to South Carolina. In total, Crowe has 17 career wins with the Gamecocks.

The right-hander saw his sophomore year come to an abrupt end in 2015 after tearing a ligament in his right arm.

Crowe missed the entire 2016 season and returned to action this season.

He is the second USC player to be taken on Monday. Teammate Clarke Schmidt was selected in the first round by the New York Yankees.

