Crowe selected by Washington Nationals in MLB Draft - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crowe selected by Washington Nationals in MLB Draft

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Wil Crowe (Source: USC Athletics) Wil Crowe (Source: USC Athletics)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Another weekend starter for the Gamecocks has come off the board.

Wil Crowe was taken 65th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Crowe finished the year with a 6-5 overall record and a 3.41 earned run average. The junior out of Sevierville, Tenn., led the team with 90 strikeouts while walking just 31 batters this season.

A second-round pick in this year's draft, Crowe was taken by the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round back in 2013 before making his way to South Carolina. In total, Crowe has 17 career wins with the Gamecocks.

The right-hander saw his sophomore year come to an abrupt end in 2015 after tearing a ligament in his right arm.

Crowe missed the entire 2016 season and returned to action this season.

He is the second USC player to be taken on Monday. Teammate Clarke Schmidt was selected in the first round by the New York Yankees. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry finishes in top 5 in PGA Tour debut

    Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry finishes in top 5 in PGA Tour debut

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:01:48 GMT
    SOURCE: WMCSOURCE: WMC

    Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...

    More >>

    Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...

    More >>

  • Down 3-0, LSU rallies in the 8th to pull off the 4-3 win over Miss. St. in Game 1 of the Super Regional

    Down 3-0, LSU rallies in the 8th to pull off the 4-3 win over Miss. St. in Game 1 of the Super Regional

    Sunday, June 11 2017 2:24 AM EDT2017-06-11 06:24:05 GMT

    LSU rallied from a three-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2017 NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

    More >>

    LSU rallied from a three-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2017 NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

    More >>

  • Freeze, Farrar, Kiffin, Harris, and Nix release responses to NOA

    Freeze, Farrar, Kiffin, Harris, and Nix release responses to NOA

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:49:45 GMT
    WLBT archivesWLBT archives

    Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.

    More >>

    Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly