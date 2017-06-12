Crowe selected by Washington Nationals in MLB Draft

Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...More >>
LSU rallied from a three-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2017 NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.More >>
Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.More >>
The sophomore ace will start Game 1 on Saturday night. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
Hugh Freeze spoke today after Ole Miss responded to the NCAA notice of allegations on Tuesday. The head coach met the media before teeing off in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.More >>
Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week's NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.More >>
