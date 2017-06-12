VIDEO: Proposal strikeout at Fireflies game was a fake

(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Swing and a miss. She took her ball and went home. Or so we thought.More >>
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.More >>
Staff on Capitol Hill told reporters Tuesday that they had to "stop filming" and would not be able to record interviews with senators without prior permission.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced an arrest in the murder of a 43-year-old man who was shot to death in his home on April 8, 2017.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department recovered more than a half a dozen items valued at $590,000 from multiple businesses. Now, deputies are looking to identify those responsible for taking the machinery.More >>
A plan to attract visitors to the South Carolina State House has hit an unexpected hurdle.More >>
