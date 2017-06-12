WATCH: Statehouse holds vigil remembering Orlando nightclub shoo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Statehouse holds vigil remembering Orlando nightclub shooting

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Allen Wallace) (Source: Allen Wallace)
(Source: Allen Wallace) (Source: Allen Wallace)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Statehouse held a vigil earlier Monday evening remembering those killed in the Orlando nightclub mass shooting that happened one year ago Monday. 

Following a vigil, the Statehouse steps were adorned with a rainbow ribbon and colors at nightfall. 

In all, 49 people were killed when a single gunman entered the Pulse nightclub on June 11, 2016.

MORE: 49 victims of Pulse massacre remembered in daylong services

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly