WATCH: Statehouse holds vigil remembering Orlando nightclub shooting

The South Carolina Statehouse held a vigil earlier Monday evening remembering those killed in the Orlando nightclub mass shooting that happened one year ago Monday.

Following a vigil, the Statehouse steps were adorned with a rainbow ribbon and colors at nightfall.

In all, 49 people were killed when a single gunman entered the Pulse nightclub on June 11, 2016.

