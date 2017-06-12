Schmidt selected 16th by Yankees in MLB Draft - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Schmidt selected 16th by Yankees in MLB Draft

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Ever since Clarke Schmidt’s childhood days, it’s been his dream to make it to the big leagues.

While the journey has had a speed bump here and there for the former Gamecocks pitcher to deal with, it hasn’t tarnished the dream of hearing his name called in the MLB Draft. 

Schmidt didn't have to wait long as the hurler from Acworth, Ga., was taken 16th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

"We had little talks before the draft," Schmidt said. "That was kind of a rumor that they were probably going to take a shot on me. We didn't know for sure. We had to see how the first 15 picks played out and, luckily, everything played in my favor. Thank God! It's just such a blessing to be able to be taken by such a great organization."

For Schmidt, the moment he was picked is one he'll never forget. It's something he's been working toward since he was introduced to the game. 

“Ever since I first picked up a baseball when I was extremely young whenever I first began dreaming of playing baseball, I think this is the first step in that process,” Schmidt said.

The Gamecocks right-hander finished the year with a 1.34 earned run average before being sidelined with a torn UCL in his right elbow. While the injury ended what was a stellar junior campaign, his motivation to return better than before remains constant.

“It’s obviously tough,” Schmidt said. “I try not to think about that too much. It was definitely the most successful year of my career and I was in the midst of a wonderful season and it kind of took a step back a little bit. But you can’t really think about it too much. You’ve still got to be focused on the future. I can’t go back and change what happened. So, I’ve got to focus on what’s going to happen and try to keep my mind at ease.”

Schmidt finished the year with a 4-2 record, 70 strikeouts, 18 walks, nine earned runs surrendered while holding batters to a .194 batting average. The numbers speak for themselves this season, but Schmidt knows his new team want to see if he can maintain that level of play.

“I don’t necessarily have to stress it because that’s one of their main questions,” Schmidt said. “With the way surgery is nowadays, it’s pretty much how you treat your rehab and how you handle it mentally. You’ve got to let them know that you’re at ease and everything’s going to be alright. I guess I do kind of stress it a little bit, but it’s kind of the way I’ve always been raised, to always remain even-keeled and, regardless of the cards you’ve been dealt, you’ve got to deal with it and attack each day the same.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry finishes in top 5 in PGA Tour debut

    Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry finishes in top 5 in PGA Tour debut

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:01:48 GMT
    SOURCE: WMCSOURCE: WMC

    Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...

    More >>

    Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention." Goal accomplished and then some for the Ole Miss sophomore. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. "It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their supp...

    More >>

  • Down 3-0, LSU rallies in the 8th to pull off the 4-3 win over Miss. St. in Game 1 of the Super Regional

    Down 3-0, LSU rallies in the 8th to pull off the 4-3 win over Miss. St. in Game 1 of the Super Regional

    Sunday, June 11 2017 2:24 AM EDT2017-06-11 06:24:05 GMT

    LSU rallied from a three-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2017 NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

    More >>

    LSU rallied from a three-run deficit with a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2017 NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

    More >>

  • Freeze, Farrar, Kiffin, Harris, and Nix release responses to NOA

    Freeze, Farrar, Kiffin, Harris, and Nix release responses to NOA

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:49:45 GMT
    WLBT archivesWLBT archives

    Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.

    More >>

    Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly