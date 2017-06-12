Lexington deputies search for woman missing since April

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they are working to locate a woman who was last seen in mid-April.

Deputies say that Alena Kennedy, 36, was last seen by friends and family on April 18 near Platt Springs Road.

If you have any information about Kennedy's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

