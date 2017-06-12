Men sought for illegally dumping furniture

Columbia police officers need your help identifying two men suspected of illegally dumping furniture in North Columbia.

According to officials, the men threw various pieces of furniture, including a couch and a mattress, on the side of the road at the 4300 block of Grand Street on June 6.

Officials believe the men were riding together in a two-tone Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you have any information about these men, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.