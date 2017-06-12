Midlands gun shop encourages teaching gun safety to children

Teaching kids about guns are key in keeping them safe.

Owning a gun is a big responsibility and knowing how to safely operate one can be the difference between a fun day at the shooting range and a tragic turn of events.

That fact is even more significant when you put a gun in the hands of an 8-year-old.

Chloe is a better markswoman than many adults because she's been shooting since she was six. But it's not just shooting skills she's learned - it's safety.

"I learned that a gun is not a toy and you always have to be careful," Chloe said. "A gun is always loaded no matter what anyone tells you."

Palmetto State Armory is one of a number of shooting ranges that offers lessons for kids.

They want kids and parents to understand how to handle and be around guns, to prevent accidental tragedies."

And for kids who have never handled or shot a gun.

"Don't touch it and if it's not your mom's go and tell your mom," Chloe said.

A couple other tips from the NRA: always keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot. And make sure the gun is unloaded until you're ready to use it.

At just 8-years-old, Chloe knows why those tips are so important.

"If you don't use a gun correctly, you could kill yourself," Chloe said.

Palmetto State Armory on Fernandina Road is allowing kids to shoot free for the month of June with a parent or guardian.

