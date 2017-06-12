Despite veto, lawmaker confident Orangeburg consolidation will happen

Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
Local boarders and doggie daycares are warning clients, dog flu has arrived in South Carolina and vaccines are recommended for those in community settings.More >>
Local boarders and doggie daycares are warning clients, dog flu has arrived in South Carolina and vaccines are recommended for those in community settings.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Owning a gun is a big responsibility and knowing how to safely operate one can be the difference between a fun day at the shooting range and a tragic turn of events.More >>
Owning a gun is a big responsibility and knowing how to safely operate one can be the difference between a fun day at the shooting range and a tragic turn of events.More >>
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.More >>
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.More >>
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.More >>
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.More >>
At Gibson’s Food Station in Norway, diners like David Dannelly have plenty of opinions.More >>
At Gibson’s Food Station in Norway, diners like David Dannelly have plenty of opinions.More >>