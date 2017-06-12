S.C. State Fair announces classic rock band for grandstand conce - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

S.C. State Fair announces classic rock band for grandstand concert series

ZZ Top (Source: South Carolina State Fair) ZZ Top (Source: South Carolina State Fair)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina State Fair has announced ZZ Top will play the Pepsi Grandstand during the 2017 event in October.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have all the details here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly