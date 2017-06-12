Road blocked after tractor trailer overturns, spills debris on r - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Road blocked after tractor trailer overturns, spills debris on road

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County emergency officials are at the scene after a tractor trailer overturned, spilling debris across a Midlands road. 

Traffic is currently being re-routed around the 800 block of Fairview Road just off Interstate 20 while officials work to clean up and investigate the scene. 

No word on any injuries associated with the crash.

