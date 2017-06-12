Deputies: Maid stole $40K in items from home she was cleaning

An employee with a Midlands cleaning company has been arrested and charged with grand larceny after investigators say she stole $40,000 worth of items from one of the homes she was cleaning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Elizabeth Gati, 47, has been charged with the crime.

Deputies were called to a home on Alumni Lane in Blythewood on June 5 after the homeowner reported a theft. An investigation turned up that a diamond necklace, diamond bracelet, and several Bluetooth headphones had been stolen from the residence.

Gati, who is self-employed with TLC Cleaning, stole the items, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators are also looking into other thefts in the area and additional charges may be forthcoming.

