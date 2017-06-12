Deputies: Maid stole $40K in items from home she was cleaning

The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Local boarders and doggie daycares are warning clients, dog flu has arrived in South Carolina and vaccines are recommended for those in community settings.More >>
Local boarders and doggie daycares are warning clients, dog flu has arrived in South Carolina and vaccines are recommended for those in community settings.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
The Warriors took their only loss of the playoffs Friday night and now in the same position they were in last year when the ultimately failed to close out the series.More >>
The Warriors took their only loss of the playoffs Friday night and now in the same position they were in last year when the ultimately failed to close out the series.More >>
The 2017 College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers will meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate the Tigers' national title and defeat of the Alabama Crimson Tide.More >>
The 2017 College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers will meet with President Donald Trump to celebrate the Tigers' national title and defeat of the Alabama Crimson Tide.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed suit against Trump alleging he violates Constitution through his sprawling global business empire.More >>
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed suit against Trump alleging he violates Constitution through his sprawling global business empire.More >>