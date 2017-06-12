Prosecutor: Body cameras made it easier to clear Sumter officers in deadly shooting

The Sumter County Coroner has identified the man killed in the officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Sumter.More >>
The Third Circuit Solicitor's Office will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a decision on a use of force case that family members say saw an unarmed man shot 19 times.
The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.
